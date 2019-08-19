Selection Examination Into The 7th Regular Course At The Police Academy Wudil, Kano State

The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public especially candidates that applied for admission into the 7th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil that the selection examination for the 7th Regular Course of the Academy is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 24th August, 2019 in the 21 designated centers across the country. The said examination will be conducted the same date simultaneously in all the centers.

2. Candidates are allowed to write the examination in any examination center nearest to them. They are also requested to print their examination cards online before the stated date for the examination.

3. Candidates are expected to report at their respective examination venue at 7:00am on 24th August, 2019 for screening/clearance, while actual examination will commence at 10:00am prompt. They are expected to come along with their writing materials, including pencil, biro and eraser for the examination. Excuse for lateness to the examination will not be entertained.

4. Candidates are not to come to the examination venue with unnecessary luggage(s).

While wishing candidates success in the examination, the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Police Command, CP M N Aliyu assures candidates of their safety before, during and after the exercise.

ASP USMAN SADIQ USMOBIK ESQ

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

BORNO STATE COMMAND