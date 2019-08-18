Biafra Council Inauguration: Arrested Youth League Members Released

About 100 Members of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, who were arrested yesterday along Bayelsa junction has been released. The group were said to be heading for the inauguration of the Biafra National Council, BNC, officiated by Chief Asari Dokubo, former Niger Delta Militant Leader, when the Police stopped their Buses, searched and took them to the State Police Headquarters. Confirming the development, National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard said the group took off on a convoy from Ahoada East, in Rivers State where all members who came from Bakassi, Ikom, Ikot Ekpene and Delta were lodged ahead of the event. He said two of their Buses that was carrying the Bakassi and Ikom members were signalled to reverse back, adding that those rounded up by the Police were Ahoada, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni and Ikwerre chapters of BNYL.

Pictures shows the members were jubilating on returning from police State CID.

It was gathered that the Police invaded the venue of the meeting and whisked away Chairman of the BNC Coalition, Dokubo immediately he inaugurated the Council, he was later granted bail at the Police Headquarters yesterday.