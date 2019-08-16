Suspected Murderers of Enugu Catholic Priest Arrested by Police

Suspected killers of a Catholic Church Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu have been arrested, Enugu State Police command confirmed on Friday.

Offu was murdered early this month at Awgu Area of the State, a development that sparked outrage.

The police paraded 30 suspects, including killers of Fr. Offu, the parish priest of St James Catholic Church, Ugboka, and the kidnappers of the traditional ruler of Obum-Agbogwuwu, His Royal Highness, Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife, along Agbogwugwu-Ihe junction on the 4th of August, 2019.

Paraded as suspects are Ibrahim Adamu, 25 years from Taraba State and Idris, 28 years, and three others still at large.

Speaking to journalists, one of the suspects, Ibrahim Adamu said, he came to Enugu to learn the skill of cow rearing but that from there, he joined the gang.

He also confessed that his gang member arrested with him, Idris supplies them with food stuff.

Meanwhile, the police also paraded the gang responsible for the murder Rev. Fr. Clement Rapuluchukwu, the parish priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Obunofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu LGA on the 14th of March, 2019.

The suspects Sunday Chibuko, 32 years, from Ezeagu LGA, Benjamin Osondu,28 years, from Udenu LGA and Wasiu Ajomale from Ogun State were arrested at Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states respectively. The 4th suspect, kelechi, from Oji-River is still at large.

The suspects confessed to killing the cleric after pursuing him into a building he ran into for cover.

Before killing the priest, they took him to an ATM, withdrew cash from his account and bought malt for him to drink before giving up the ghost as a result of the gunshots on his leg.