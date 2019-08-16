PDP, Atiku to tribunal: We have built iron-cast case for Buhari to be sacked

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku, have asked the presidential election tribunal to sack President Muhammadu Buhari on account of him not possessing the requisite academic qualifications to have contested the Presidency in the poll.

While insisting that it has made an iron cast case against the eligibility of the President to have contested for the number one position in the country, the petitioners further maintained that the election that produced him did not meet up with the standard set out in the Electoral Act.

This was contained in the 43-page final addresses to the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five- member presidential election tribunal filed by their lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on August 14, 2019.

The petitioners who are challenging the return of Buhari and the credibility of the election had closed their case after calling 62 witnesses and tendering over 4, 000 documents.

Meantime, the tribunal has fixed August 21 for the adoption of final addresses by parties to the petition.

But in its final written address, the PDP and Atiku insisted that they have proved all allegations contained in their petition against the conduct of the February 23 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petitioners further claimed to have established the fact that Buhari does not possess the requisite academic qualification for the position of President of Nigeria.

They stated that even Buhari's own witnesses under cross-examination admitted to the fact that Buhari does not possess a school certificate, being the basic requirements for contesting the office of the president.

“We therefore submit that all the purported evidence led by the 2nd respondent (Buhari) to prove that he attended a secondary school or a primary school or that he attended some courses, is irrelevant because he did not rely on any of those purported qualifications in exhibit P1, he relied on primary school certificate, WASC and Officer Cadet.

“Equally futile is his attempt to prove that he can speak and write in the English language. That is all irrelevant to his inability to produce his primary school certificate, secondary school certificate or WASC and his Officer Cadet qualification, whatever that means. Officer Cadet is not a qualification or certificate under the Constitution and Electoral Act; nor is it known to any law.

On the purported Cambridge University certificate tendered by Buhari before the tribunal, the petitioners asked why, “it was easier for Buhari to go all the way to Cambridge in the United Kingdom to obtain a bogus documents that his own witnesses said was not a certificate, instead of just driving down the street in Abuja to the Army Headquarters or placing a phone call to the Secretary of the Military Board in Abuja to hurry over with his certificate or certificates.”

They further contended that, “A comparison of the purported Cambridge Assessment International Education Certifying Statement of the purported West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate and a certified true copy of the purported confidential result sheet of the University of Cambridge West African School Certificate of 1961 for the Provincial Secondary School, Katsina, reveals many discrepancies in the supposed result.

“One listed 8 subjects that the candidate therein mentioned one 'Mohamed Buhari' allegedly sat for, the other 6 subjects, both documents are therefore unreliable as both cannot be correct. The contradiction must count against the 2nd respondent.

Another false claim by Buhari, according to the petitioners is that he attended, “Elementary School, Daura and Mai Aduwa 1948-52”. Elementary School Daura is totally different from Mai Aduwa, their locations are totally different. He also claimed he entered Middle School Katsina in 1953, however, the petitioners submitted that by 1953, the Middle School system had been abolished in the Northern Region of Nigeria.

On the claim that his certificates were with the military, the petitioners submitted that Buhari failed woefully to prove the claim, “rather the petitioners' evidence to the contrary was not contested nor challenged.

It is also the case of the petitioners that they have successfully proved that the Nigerian Army had denied being in possession of Buhari's alleged certificates.

“One of the strongest evidence on the issue was given by the second respondent's own witness, RW1, General Paul Tafa, (Rtd), who under cross examination by the 1st respondent (INEC), told the court firmly and unequivocally that the Army did not collect the certificates of military Officers and added, 'there was no such thing”.

On the issue of rigging and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the petitioners said with the plethora of evidence tendered and witnesses called they have been able to show to the tribunal that Buhari's election was invalid.

They added that analysis of results from 11 states showed how INEC in connivance with Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrongly and unlawfully credited Buhari with votes not valid or lawful.

According to them documents tendered before the tribunal showed huge discrepancies between collated results as contained in the tendered Certified True Copies of forms EC8A and polling units.

They further alleged that a total of 2, 906,384 votes were cancelled across the country, while 2, 698,773 Nigerians were disenfranchised.

They said the two figures when added exceeded the 3, 928,869 differential between the votes as stated in INEC form EC8E. (Credit: The Sun)