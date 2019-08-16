Relationship
Relationship is a serious business
be it serious or casual relationship.
Some persons are in serious relationships,
but are casual persons.
Some persons are in casual relationships,
but are serious persons.
Both persons are found
in both relationships.
Some persons take the other's kindness
as loving too much, hence abuse love.
A serious fellow can invest in a relationship,
but is unserious to learn how to grow with the partner.
It is important to make sure
all the t's are crossed and the i's dotted.
Some persons are unserious in a relationship,
even when they labour in a relationship.
(c) Odimegwu Onwumere; August 14 2019.