Relationship is a serious business

be it serious or casual relationship.

Some persons are in serious relationships,

but are casual persons.

Some persons are in casual relationships,

but are serious persons.

Both persons are found

in both relationships.

Some persons take the other's kindness

as loving too much, hence abuse love.

A serious fellow can invest in a relationship,

but is unserious to learn how to grow with the partner.

It is important to make sure

all the t's are crossed and the i's dotted.

Some persons are unserious in a relationship,

even when they labour in a relationship.

(c) Odimegwu Onwumere; August 14 2019.