Flood Disaster: Zulum Sympathizes With Victims, Pledges Support To All And To Reconstruct Their Houses in Ngamdu

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum Thursday visited Ngamdu town in kaga Local Government of Borno State to sympathize with the victims of flood disaster who lost their houses and other belongings worth millions of naira.

Although, no life was lost as a result of heavy down pour that the area witnessed Wednesday night , Governor Zulum said preventive measures will be taken against future reoccurrence.

He also promised the villagers while consoling them that the state government will immediately provide them with a succour, especially, those that are affected by the disaster while government will soon work on modalities to avert future reoccurance.

Prof. Babagana added that as a temporary measure, state government will construct temporary structures for those that their houses were destroyed in a flat land outside the flooding area so that at the end of the raining season, everybody will be assisted to construct his or her own house that was destroyed by the flood.