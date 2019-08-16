An Ode To The Giver Of Life

In the 99 names of God, the All-Knowing, the All-Seeing, the All-Powerful, the Compassionate, the Merciful and the Great, I offer this ode unto Him alone.

He is the God of the Holy Word, the Creator of all that is, the Giver of Life and the Conqueror of Death.

He is the Holy One of Israel whose coming was prophesied for thousands of years before it came to pass.

He is He that humbled Himself and shed His divinity, who came down as God incarnate in the flesh, who suffered on the cross, who shed His precious blood, who gave up His life as a living sacrifice

and who went down into hell.

He is He who overcame satan, death and the principalities and powers, who rose again, who ascended into Heaven and who sits at the right hand of God the Father.

He is He whose Holy Spirit guides, leads, protects, provides and fights for us as each day passes. He is He that is high and lifted up, whose train fills the Temple.

He is He that is awesome in battle, that no man can stand against. He is He who reigns supreme and before whom all other gods bow.

He is He that is more than able, whose Kingdom shall never end. He is He that makes all things beautiful in His own way and in His own time.

He is He that created the world and established the foundations of the universe by the power of His word. He is He that sends out His word and always honors His promise. He is He that makes a way, where there seems to be no way. He is He that makes every crooked path straight before those that love and trust Him.

He is the Spoiler of our Enemies, our Advocate, our Defender, our Deliverer and our Judge. He is the husband of the widow and the father of the fatherless. He is the helper of the helpless and the defender of the oppressed. He is the voice of the voiceless and the healer of the sick. He is the deliverer of the captives, the provider for the needy and the glory of Kings.

He is the Man of War, the Prince of Peace, the Avenger of our Blood and the Ancient of Days. He is the Lord of Hosts, the Comforter, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah and the All-Consumming Fire.

He is the Alpha and the Omega, the Lily of the Valley and the Rose of Sharon. He is the Balm of Gilead, the Blood of the Sprinkling and the Lord of Creation.

He is the Rejected Stone that became the Corner Stone, He is the Lamb of God that saved the world.

He is the Gentle Nazarene, the Mighty Warrior and the Master of Satan. He is the Great Provider and the Author and Finisher of our Faith.

He is our Shield, our Glory and the Lifter of our Heads. He is our Heavenly Father who is filled with love, mercy and compassion, who guards us jealously and who never fails.

He is the Lord of the Universe and the God of the Twenty Four Elders that sit before His heavenly throne.

He is the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords, the Lord of the Angels and the Archangels, the Lord of the Cherubims and the Seraphims and the King of Glory.

King David asked, "who is this King of Glory?" and He answered by saying "the Lord strong and mighty, the Lord mighty in battle, He is the King of Glory!"

His name is Jehova Sabaoth, Jehova Rapha, Yahweh God and the I Am, That I Am. He is irresistable, unknowable and unfathomable.

He is the God of the Armies of Israel. He is the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He is the God of Gideon, Jeptha and Jehu.

He is the God of Samson, Moses, Samuel and Joseph. He is the God of David and Cyrus. He is the God of Elijah, Elisha, Nathan and Paul. He is the God of Hezekiah and Nehemiah.

He is the God of the elemental forces, the God of the Seven-Fold Spirit of Power and Splendour, the God who holds the four winds of the earth in the palm of His hand. He is the God of love and the giver of wealth, slendour, power, magnificence and plenty.

He is the keeper of our souls the protector of our spirits and the guardian of our bodies. He is the Merciful, the Benevolent, the Faithful, the Kind, the Compassionate, the True and the Blessed.

He is Yeshua Hamashiach: the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. He is One in Three and Three In One, the Mystery and the Power of the Holy Trinity. He is the Ruler of the Land, the Master of the Seas, the Lord of all Creation and the King of the Universe.

He is the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. He is Yahweh God, the Mighty One, the God of all the gods.

He is the Adonai, the Elohim and the El Shaddai. He is the Lamb of God, the Risen King and the long-awaited Messiah.

He is Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Son of the Living God, who came down as God incarnate in the flesh and to whom every knee must bow. He is He who came, who saw and who conquered and who shall come again.

He is the Lord of Joy, the Giver of Life and the Conqueror of Death. We were created for His pleasure, He delights for us to prosper, He displays His glory and splendour in our lives, He is faithful to His word and besides Him there is no other.