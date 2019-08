El-zakzaky On His Way Back To Nigeria

By The Nigerian Voice

Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, has begun his return journey back to Nigeria after disagreeing with the hospital’s terms of treatment. Spokesman for the IMN, Ibraheem Musa, confirmed to DAILY NIGERIAN that the Shi’ite leader is expected to leave India on today at 5pm Nigerian time.