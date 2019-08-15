Taraba Police Killing: Civil Society Coalition urge for caution

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria has appealed for caution and circumspect over the raging overt and covert media assaults and propaganda against the Nigerian Army and it's leadership by some Officers of the Nigerian Police Force, and some other partisan commentators, which the Coalition described as "Political opportunists", over the unfortunate incidence, involving some personnel of the 93 Battalion Nigerian Army Takum in Taraba State and some personnel of the Police Intelligence and Response Team, which led to the unfortunate loss of three of the police officers officers along Ibi-Wukari road in Taraba State last week.

Speaking at a media briefing today in Ibadan, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji, flanked by other members of the group, said "while it is unfortunate that lives were lost during the sad incidence resulting from a possible mistake of identity, of these police personnel involved, we are of the opinion that the continued media attacks on the Nigerian Army by the Police, is unhealthy, and capable of instigating unwarranted hostilities among the two sister security agencies."

The Coalition said it is needless for the police to continue encouraging all manners of media assaults on the army as it has been observed in the last few days on both the conventional and social media platforms. The Coalition urges Nigerians, that since the Federal Government had ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, every stakeholder should show appropriate respect for the panel and departed souls, by ensuring that the panel is allowed to embark on its work without any distraction, as directed by the appropriate authorities.

"We wish to remind our Men and Officers of the Nigerian police, that the Nigerian Army should not be seen as an enemy, because as Nigerians, we cannot easily wish away, the enoumous support that the army has continually given to the Police in consolidating its role, on issues of internal security of the country, especially at those critical times, that Nigerians were virtually losing all confidence, in the ability of the Police, to protect their lives and properties." Odeyemi said.

"We also wish to warn political opportunists, particularly those within the main opposition political parties, to know that the matter at hand, has serious implications on our National security, and hence demand serious caution, especially from those who are always out to make political gains, out of any misfortune"

"The police leadership should ensure that there is an immediate end to the media attacks on the Nigerian Army and its leadership, as Nigerians await the outcome of the report of the probe panel, which is currently looking into the circumstances, surrounding the unfortunate incident." the group concluded.