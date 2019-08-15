Zenith Bank Hails D’tigress On Quarterfinal Qualification

Zenith Bank Plc, the sole sponsor of the Nigerian Female Basketball League has hailed the Nigerian female basketball team, D’Tigress for their exploits at the ongoing FIBA Women’s Afrobasket 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

Speaking on the progress of the team to the quarterfinal stage of the competition, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu commended the team for their hard work, dedication and team spirit, and urged them to go all the way to the final and bring the trophy home. He expressed delight at the heroics of the team, comprised mostly of products of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, which the bank has sponsored solely for 15 years consecutively.

Reigning champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria are through to the quarterfinal stage of the ongoing FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 after a resounding victory against Cameroon in their last group game match on Tuesday, finishing off with a 106-39 points.

The Nigerian female basketball team had earlier defeated Tunisia 75-26 in their opening match of the competition at the magnificent Dakar Arena on Saturday to kickstart the defence of the title they won two years ago in Mali.