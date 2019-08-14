Delta South Senatorial Race: Tribunal Set To Determine Senator Manager's Fate

The election Petition Tribunal Panel II, presided over by Justice C. O Onyeabo has reserved judgement in the Petition filed by the Delta south senatorial candidate under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, in the 2019 National Assembly (NASS), election against Senator James Manager, of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dr Uduaghan, the APC candidate Petitioned through his counsel Tomson Okpoko, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had complained before the tribunal that the election was marred by irregularities and urged the tribunal to do justice to the Petition.

The contention of the Petitioner, are among other things, that the first Respondent PDP, the second Respondent, INEC and third Respondent James Manager connived with each other to allegedly perpetrate electoral malpractices and the tribunal should cancel the election.

Dr Uduaghan, called a number of witnesses to testify on his behalf to support his claims even as the set of respondents did say.

At the adoption of the written addresses, Febude Zimugehan counsel to PDP first Respondent submitted before the tribunal that the Petitioner has not been able to substantiate his claims and that it is unmeritorouse, adding that the Petitioners have not been able to discharge the burden of proof placed on them and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

The third respondent, Senator Manager, represented by Larry Selekeowei equally aligned himself with the position of the first and second Respondents and urged the tribunal to quash the Petition.

Dr Uduaghan's counsel told the tribunal that the Petitioners have been able to prove their case and urged the tribunal to cancel the senatorial election which declared James Manager the winner.

Justice C. O Onyeabo stated that the parties would be communicated on the date of judgement.