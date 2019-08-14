TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Business & Finance

Photo Report: Stanbic IBTC Promotes Healthy Living, Wellness, Among Employees

By Daniel Anomietei

(L – R): Mr Yinka Sanni (2nd from left), Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Ms Rabi Isma, Independent Non-Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; and other employees at the start of the annual Stanbic IBTC Health Walk, held recently.

(L – R): Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Ms Rabi Isma, Independent Non-Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Mr Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; and Mrs Olufunke Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; at the 2019 Stanbic IBTC Health Fair, held recently.

Country Executive Committee Members of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the 2019 Stanbic IBTC Health Fair, held recently.









