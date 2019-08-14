Governor Zulum Appoints Security Adviser, 10 Other SSAs, SAs
Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State Wednesdays approved the appointment of Colonel Abubakar Ali Chiroma (retired) as Special Adviser on Security to the Govenror.
A statement issued by Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said Governor Zulum has also appointed 10 other Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistance on various portfolios for specific functions while two of them will serve under the State Deputy Governor.
The appointments are as follows:
1.
Col. A. A. Chiroma
Special Adviser on Security
2.
Alh. Mustapha Ali
Senior Special Assistant on Security
3.
Ali Abba Jato
Senior Special Assistant, Abuja Liaison Services
4.
Mr. Christopher Godwin Akaba
Senior Special Assistant on Jobs Creation and Youths Empowerment
5.
Sale Habib
Senior Special Assistant on Schedules and Events
6.
Bukar Mustapha
Special Assistant on Documentation
7.
Shuaibu Baba Adamu
Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor
8.
Alfred Yahaya Bwala
Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Deputy Governor
9
Alhaji Mustapha Bulu
Senior Special Assistant (Public Financial Management)
10.
Yusuf Usman Shettima
Senior Special Assistant on Projects Monitoring & Evaluation
11.
Abdullahi Yusuf
Special Assistant On Projects Documentation
The statement added that Zulum will soon approve a date for the swearing-in of the Special Adviser and Special Assistants while all the appointments take immediate effect.