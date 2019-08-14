Governor Zulum Appoints Security Adviser, 10 Other SSAs, SAs

Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State Wednesdays approved the appointment of Colonel Abubakar Ali Chiroma (retired) as Special Adviser on Security to the Govenror.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said Governor Zulum has also appointed 10 other Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistance on various portfolios for specific functions while two of them will serve under the State Deputy Governor.