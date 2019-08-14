IYC Summons Emergency Meeting Over Ijaw's Unity

The President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Worldwide, Barr Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has summoned his Zonal Chairmen from Western, Central and Eastern zones to discuss issues threatening the unity of the Ijaw nation.

Those also summoned are the Abua Odual/Engenni Ogbogolo IYC Special Chapter including the Speaker of the 4th IYC Mobile Parliament where it deliberated on critical issues bothering on Ijaws togetherness as imperative for survival and actual development in this critical era of the country.

They used the medium to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Chief Timipre Sylva who happened to be the only Ijaw Minister designate, urging him to give him a ministerial portfolio that would truly reflect the sacrifices of the Ijaw people in the survival of the nation.

The IYC President informed his Zonal Chairmen that in no distant time he would call for an enlarged exco meeting to discuss critical issues on the management and project implementation of the Niger Delta Interventionist agencies especially the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Others are the Niger Delta Ministry and the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) with decisions that would be backed with decisive actions to correct many anomalies.