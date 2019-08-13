Senate President condoles with Kogi Governor over stepmother's death

By Office of the President of the SENATE

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has commiserated with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the demise of his stepmother, Madam Rekiya Momoh Bello.

Lawan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the entire Bello family, the government and people of Kogi State.

"My heartfelt sympathy goes to the Governor, his family, the State Government and people of Kogi," said the Senate President.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for Allah to comfort the family.

Signed:

Ola Awoniyi

Special Adviser on Media to President of the Senate

Tuesday, 13th August, 2019