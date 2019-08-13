Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Arrives India .....Begins Treatment

Shi’ites leader in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has arrived New Delhi, Indian capital, for medical treatment.

He was received by a medical team who conveyed him on a wheelchair to the hospital.

El-Zakzaky and his wife traveled out of Nigeria on Monday at about 6:30pm Nigerian time.

The duo moved from Kaduna to Abuja on Sunday, and had been in government detention since 2016.

It would be recalled that the Kaduna State Government had released conditions that must be met before El-Zakzaky was allowed to leave Nigeria.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said though the state government will appeal the ruling of the Kaduna High Court ruling allowing El Zakzaky to travel, it will not seek a stay of execution because it believes that people should have access to treatment.

In his reaction, legal luminary, Femi Falana SAN, criticised the Kaduna government’s stringent conditions.