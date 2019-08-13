Met Police 'poster girl' Khafi Kareem being investigated after 'sex' on Nigeria's Big Brother

A Met Police officer is being investigated after appearing on Nigeria’s Big Brother despite being refused permission by bosses.

Khafi Kareem, once a ‘poster girl’ for the promotion of female and black staff, is a contestant on the overseas version of the reality show.



She became the talk of the series after Nigerian news websites shared a video of her seemingly having sex on screen.

Scotland Yard said it had not granted Ms Kareem’s request to appear on the programme and that an internal investigation would be carried out.

Ms Kareem, 29, was pictured alongside Commissioner Cressida Dick as the Met celebrated 100 years of women in the force last November.

According to The Sun, she joined the force as a PC based at Lambeth station in 2015, having worked part-time as a special constable for four years.

Khafi has been condemned for her behaviour on the show

An unnamed colleague told the newspaper: “She’s a serving British police officer – it’s outrageous.

“She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.”

Despite being told not to appear, publicity for Big Brother: Naija showed Khafi in her uniform.

A post on the website of Africa Magic, the television channel which broadcasts Big Brother Naija, says Ms Kareem joined the show “so she can do societal good”.

It reads: “Police officer Khafi Kareem believes that you can have it all if you believe in yourself.

“She is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good.

“What people don’t know about her is that she is secretly talented in spoken word, singing and dancing. She is an Ekiti native who resides in London.”

The post also reveals Ms Kareem would spend the prize money, reportedly worth 30 million naira (£68,000), on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charitable causes.

She has also spoken about how she was celibate for eight years after becoming a Christian as a teenager.

On the show her love interest is 31-year-old businessman Ekpata Gedoni.

Mirror UK