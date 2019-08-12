Ebonyi, US agencies organize immunization Campaign against yellow fever.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike made this known at a press briefing in Abakaliki said that International Coordinating Group (ICG)has been contacted for the mass immunization campaign.

It could be recalled that there has been outbreak of the disease in the state with some deaths recorded.

Moved by this, Dr Umezuruike announced mass immunization of residents of the state between the ages of 9 months and 44 years adding that those above the ages would get immunization booster.

“Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) declared this an outbreak of yellow fever and reactivated the national Rapid response team

comprising NCDC, NAPHCDA, WHO on 1st August, 2019 to support our

state.

“ Summary of the situation report is that since the current outbreak

of yellow fever, Ebonyi state has recorded a total of 9 positive cases

with two deaths among positive cases.

“Presently, we still have six patients on admission; 3 in Ndingele MDG, 1 in Iboko General Hospital and 2 in Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki. however, the index case has been successfully managed and discharged from MDG Ndingele.

“At present, ICG process has been completed for possible mass

vaccination for all residents of Ebonyi state. The state Ministry of

health is working with all the UN agencies and other partners to

conduct mass reactive vaccination campaign for the state within the

target age of 9months-44 years”, Umezuruike said. ENDS