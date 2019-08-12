Eid el Kabir: Shehu of Borno Commends Buhari, Zulum, Military on Security Provision in Borno, North East

The Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai lbn Umar El Kanemi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Banagana Umara Zulum and the Nigerian military for providing security to lives and property in Borno state and the north east sub region.

He also described Zulum as a hard working, committed and dedicated fellow who has the interest of his people and state at heart, especially the safety of lives and property of the people of the state.

The royal father made this known in his Eid el Kabir Sallah message Sunday at his palace after hosting dignatories to a Sallah lunch organized by the Borno Emirate Council to mark the royal father's Eid el Kabir Sallah celebration as the tradition demands . He also called on parents and guardians to watch out the conduct and behaviour of their children outside home and ensure their subjects are enrolled in school.

Garbai however thanked the Nigerian military and other security agents in the state as well as the CJTF and vigilante groups for their efforts and sacrifices in providing security to the people as well as ensuring the quick emergence of peace in the state.

He prayed God Almighty to continue to return peace to the state and ensure permanent restoration of peace in the state, noting that, without peace, there can not be any meaningful development in the state.

The traditional Ruler also urged religious, community leaders and to people generally be prayerful and go about their normal businesses without any fear.

He advised the people to be watchful and report any suspicious moves to the nearest law enforcement agents in their domains.