" I am 100 Per cent Loyal To Zulum, I Urge All My PeopleTo Support Him ... Shettima

The immediate past Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, in his Sallah message said, “I call on all my lovers to support Governor Zulum, if you really love me, support Zulum, if you did not, it means you don’t love me. I am 100 per cent loyal to Zulum".

He also called on the people of Borno State, irrespective politically affiliation, ethnic group, religion, origin, rank and status to be united to move the state forward, particularly, at the post insurgency era of Reconstruction, Resettlement and Reconciliation (RRR).

The former governor further commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for standing on good footing in taking the state to the next level despite the security challenges within less than 100 days in office.

Shettima who is the incumbent senator representing Borno Central at the National Assembly, made the remarks while speaking to journalists during his Sallah message in his Maiduguri residence, shortly after performing his two Rakaat prayers alongside Governor Zulum in Maiduguri.

“I commend Governor Zulum for starting on a good footing; many governors are unsettled in the first few days in office, but you started on a good footing. I pledge my loyalty and support to your administration. I also call on all people of Borno to support you,” Shettima added.

“We should all unite to move our state forward, more especially during this phase of post insurgency rebuilding process. I am also grateful to Governor Zulum for according me the respect to accompany me to my house and the people of Borno for their support. May Allah continue to guide and protect us Amen,” Shettima said.

He however appealed to those that did not make the list of the commissioners to exercise patience, as there were many opportunities in government.