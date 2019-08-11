Sallah: Madumere salutes President Buhari, Muslims on Eid-el-Kabir

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, felicitates the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari and Muslim faithful on Eid-el-kabir, wishing them a soul reviving celebration.

Prince Madumere commended President Buhari on his message of peace and unity of the country, which he said is the key to success of any nation.

He also drew the attention of Muslims to the factual relatedness in the foundation of Christianity and Islam, saying that Abraham is also celebrated as the father of faith by Christians, observing that it was also through his descendants that Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed were born.

Said he, Ibrahim or Abraham is celebrated by Christians as father of faith for hearkening unto God’s command to sacrifice his only son, which the Muslims are celebrating as well on eid-el-kabir. We also have our link to father Abraham through whose descendants Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed were born. Every good religion preaches peaceful coexistence and unity.

He therefore urged Muslims to use the celebration of Eid-el-kabir to pray and live out the wish of Allah, which is that we may live in peace and be tolerant of one another.

He urged all and sundry to consider only things that unite the country than whipping up divisive sentiments.

In his bewilderment over the high rate of insecurity in the country, he said, “There is no country in the world that has made progress in the midst of conflicts and disunity. It is disheartening and unacceptable that Nigerians should be living in fear following the mindless killings and other irreconcilable crimes of kidnapping, rape and banditry borne out of hate. I urge our Muslim brothers to use this period to pray for Nigeria.

There is no doubt that our President is doing his best but we as a people must first as the citizens of this country convince ourselves that we will remain a third world if we fail to wholeheartedly work together tearing off our garb of ethnicity and tribalism wrapped in hate."

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity