Eid el Kabir: Zulum Releases N5 Million To SEMA For 69 Bulls For IDPs

Goverbor Banagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has released N5 million for the purchase of bulls to be distributed to Borno IDPs to celebrate the Eid el Kabir Sallah festival for Sunday, 11th August, 2019.

The Govenror has also provided food stuff, 2,500 bags of semolina, 750 bags of rice , 1500 spaghetti and vegetable oil to the IDPs to celebrate the Eid el Kabir at their various camps across the state Saturday through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The Executive Chairman of SEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo disclosed this weekend at Stadium IDPs Camp Rashan Kano Maiduguri while flagging off the Eid el Kabir Sallah festival gifts distribution to the IDPs across the state.

According to her, each of the IDPs camp across the state will benefitf at least two cows among other food items to enable the IDPs also celebrate the Eid el Kabir festival at the camps

She however called on wealthy individuals, corporate organizations, LGC Chairmen, members of the state and national assemblies to emulate the state government by way of coming to the aid of the IDPs at this crucial moment to celebrate the Sallah festival, particularly, the less privilege among the IDPs who are in abject poverty and in dire need of support.

Hajiya Kolo however commended the efforts and support of the WFP and ICRC for their unrelenting support and Aids to the IDPs across the state while urging other NGOs to join to support the IDPs through their humanitarian activities or programmes.

She however assured the IDPs that the governor is on top of the matter and ever ready to support and assist the IDPs at their various camps while efforts are being made to ensure their smooth and immediate relocation back to their localities as Security situation in their communities improve.

The SEMA Boss further reiterated that the state government is mindful of their challenges and the management and governennt were on top of the situation to ensure relief prevail.

The Chairman of the Stadium IDPs Camp, Tashan Kano Maiduguri Madu Kellu Tiujja expreased his profound gratitude to the governor, SEMA Chairman, staff and management as well as other NGOs for their concern and support on behalf of his mates and all the IDPs at the camp.

He also appealed for more support and assistance to some IDPs especially the late comers from refugee camps and those food distribution. Those that are not reached will be attended to by the assigned NGOs in three months period while SEMA coordinates and supervises the distribution.

The chairman also thanked th governennt and SEMA for the gesture and assured of judicious distribution of the meat to enable every household celebrate the Eid el Kabir.