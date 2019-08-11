Eid el Kabir: Borno, Yobe NIPSS Alumni Donate 3 Bulls to IDPs in Borno

The Alumni Association of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru , Borno and Yobe states chapters have donated three bulls to the IDPs in El Miskin IDPs Camp, Madinatu, old Maiduguri Friday evening.

The Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Mahdi Bukar while making the presentation said members decided that the best thing to do now is to show love to the displaced persons by donating the bulls for the IDPs to celebrate sallah like others.

" Because of the Alumni motto " Towards a better society ", members decided to visit the IDPs camps to give them succour for the sallah celebration.

"This will not be the last time , we shall come again depending on our resources," Alhaji Bukar said.

Receiving the bulls for the IDPs, the SEMA Executive Chairman, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo expressed gratitude and appreciation for the gesture from the NIPPs Alumni for the benefit of the IDPs.

She said:" We are delighted that they came in to assist in our hour of needs. We are very grateful to them for this singular gesture of uncommon magnanimity to IDPs.

" Being that government has been giving much to the other camps , we deliberately brought them to the host community camp for them to have a feeling of what is going on.

"I have appealed to them being the apex body of policy and strategic studies to conduct empirical research that will bring Boko Haram conflict to an end.

However, a total of 69 bulls worth N5 million were purchased and distributed to the IDPs along with , 2,500 bags of semolina, 750 bags of rice , 1500 spaghetti and vegetable oil were also released by Govenror Banagana Umara Zulum to the IDPs to celebrate the Eid el Kabir at their various camps across the state Saturday.