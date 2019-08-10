Ileya 2019: Ooni Felicitates With Muslims Says, Religion Is A Viable Tool For Peace

The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ile Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi(Ojaja II) has felicitated with Muslims across the country and beyond on the celebration of the 2019 edition of the annual Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a statement signed by his Director, Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, on Saturday, the foremost African traditional ruler who is currently on a 10-day working visit to Canada urged Muslims to pray for the country during the holy season.

Ooni Ogunwusi who described religion as a proper means of connecting with the Almighty God, noted that it came in different forms not to create confusion among men but to show God’s diverse nature to the world.

“It is heartwarming that we do not have much religious crisis in Nigeria like we do hear about some countries in the media, but I am of the opinion that we can do better especially in sustaining peace through the peaceful practice of our respective religions.

“In Yoruba land internationally for example, I am always thrilled by the peaceful coexistence of Muslims, Christians and traditional religion practitioners. This enviable gesture is a reflection of the fact that we understand what we believe and practice in these religions.

“We understand that the Almighty God is one, Paradise is one and the same thing applies to hell, a place of God’s wrath for sinners and that is why we respect ourselves as one nation that we are regardless of our religious diversity.

“In this regard, I appeal to all Nigerians to be conscious of the effects and influences of our actions especially as they affect our national interest as one nation under God.”

“This is a season of love, promise keeping and good deeds, let us sustain these kind gestures and create the great Nigeria of our dream.

Barka De Sallah to all Muslims and I pray for the safe return of our people who are currently in the holy land for the Hajj pilgrimage.”