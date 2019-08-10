American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA): Best wishes for a happy & safe Eid Al Adha Festvity "Eid"

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its best wishes to all around the world who celebrate Eid Al Adha, Feast of the Sacrifice.

Eid Al Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice) is a major holiday in the Muslim calendar that marks the end of the annual Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) the holy sited sites in Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia. Pilgrimage to Mecca, the Hajj, is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. AHRC wishes all the Muslim pilgrims a safe and rewarding completion of the pilgrimage. This year the Eid falls on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

In a unique step, a few mosques in the greater Detroit area, will be holding a Unified Community Eid Prayer services. These services will begin at 8:00 a.m., program begins at 8:45 a.m. and the Eid prayer will begin at 9:15 a.m. The Unified Eid service in Dearborn will be held at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. Guest Eid speaker is Dr. Abdul Elsayed.

During these holidays we should not forget the plight of millions of people across the world who are facing extraordinary hardships and are deserving of our help.

"We wish our friends and supporters, and all Muslims around the world, Eid Mubarak, a blessed Feast of the Sacrifice" said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President.

"On the Eid day we remember our obligation to help the disadvantaged around the world," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. ""Religious holidays are causes for celebration as well as for generosity," continued Hamad,