Umahi Issues Duty Templates To Dc Coordinators.

Pursuant to the pragmatic and diligent slant of the Divine Mandate administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, he has charged the newly sworn-in Development Centre Coordinators to work in synergy with other stakeholders to eliminate cultism and farmers/herdsmen clashes in their localities. One may recall that in the recent past, the menaces of cult clashes and farmers/herders clashes had reared their ugly heads in Ebonyi State and in Nigeria. Following the security slant of Umahi's administration, he intervened in the hearders/farmers clash resolving same; and vowed even before the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, not to appoint any person linked with cultism into his administration. Consequently, many cultists renounced cultism and were won over for Christ.

A statement by the Special Assistant (SA) on Social Media, Emmanuel Igwe, quoted Governor Umahi as saying that the Coordinators must also assist the people in agriculture and industrial development. This is not surprising given the radical agricultural revolution programme of Umahi's administration which has been commended by all and sundry including the APC federal government. That Umahi has excelled in this sector is proved by the food sufficiency in Ebonyi State and the firm inroad which Ebonyi rice has made in intercontinental menus.

The statement further added that they must show enough commitment in supervision of schools, health institutions and sanitation of the premises of their Development Centres. The Governor said he would measure their performances based on the aforementioned templates and warned there won't be room for excuses.

According to the statement, Governor Umahi wants all the Coordinators to live within their various Development Centres and any of them who wants to visit the state capital city on private matters should always take permission from his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Local Government Area.

The Governor said his SSA on LGA is duty bound to strictly supervise the Coordinators while the Commissioner for LGAs and the Council Chairmen are expected to key into the templates on secondary level.

The statement quoted Umahi thus: "What I expect from all coordinators: working with SAs to eliminate cultism, working with all stakeholders on farmers/natives/Herdsmen clashes, helping our people on agriculture and industries, supervising of all schools, health institutions , Govt projects, looking after party people, making sure that our schools , health institutions and our DCs are kept clean.

"I will measure u on these templates and there can be no excuse. Take permission from SSA LGA when u want to visit state capital on a private note.

"SSA LGA to supervise u while I supervise him. I expect the Commissioner for LGA and Chairmen to key into these templates on secondary level".

Recall that Governor Umahi recently appointed and sworn-in the first batch of 13 Development Coordinators out of 64 Development Centres in the state. By this template, the pioneer coordinators are equipped to set the stage for continuity in the trajectories of development iniatiated and achieved by Umahi in his first tenure. It is also a pointer to the fact that Umahi is not resting on his oars as predicted by his political adversaries in the build up to the 2019 Ebonyi gubernatorial elections.