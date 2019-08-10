Fayemi Felicitates With Muslims At Eid-el- Kabir

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and in the country as they join other faithful around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor, in a goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, urged the Muslim Ummah to uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which form the foundation of the Eid-el- Kabir celebration, during and after the festivities.

Dr Fayemi also urged them to see the Eid-el-Kabir festival as an opportunity for sober reflection and spiritual renewal which Allah demands from the faithful.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful for witnessing another celebration, Governor Fayemi urged them to collaborate with adherents of other religions in the country in the quest for peace and progress.

He also urged them to keep praying for the country so that peace and stability will be restored in the troubled spots.

According to him, Nigerians need to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated in Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the word of God.

“It is only through love for one another and commitment to peace, security and stability that our country can progress.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid-el- Kabir, it is important we remember our dear country and ask for divine intervention in the security situation as well as restoration of peace in the troubled areas.

“I extend warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole as we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival. I believe the prayers of the faithful can get us the peace and prosperity our country needs”, the Governor added.