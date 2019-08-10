Buhari In Daura for Sallah And official visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Daura, Katsina State, for a nine-day official visit, including celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members and inauguration of some developmental projects in the state.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, said the president was received by Governor Aminu Masari, Dep. Gov. Mannir Yakubu and top government officials at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport.

Shehu said the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk and members of the Emirate Council also welcomed the president at the Helipad in Daura.

He said: “During the visit, President Buhari will commission a Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura and some road projects completed by the state government.

The roads are Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dakaba and Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza roads.

He said: “The President is expected to receive the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and also meet with victims of banditry attacks in the Katsina State before returning to Abuja.”