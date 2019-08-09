Delta Governor Restructures MDAs, Directorate

For efficient delivery of services, the Directorate of Orientation among others have been restructured by the Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to meet present day reality.

The governor was commended for his strategic restructuring of some ministries, agencies and directorates in the ongoing appointments and selection of key members of the Stronger Delta team.

Barr. Fred Oghenesivbe in a congratulatory message to the Director General of the newly created Delta State Bureau of Orientation, Barrister Eugene Uzum, said the governor is not just making fantastic appointments but also creating new administrative structures that would facilitate the implementation of set out goals of government beyond 2023.

He noted that the governor in his wisdom, recently renamed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which is now known as Ministry of Trade and Investments, adding that Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education was also created; the latest addition being the State Bureau of Orientation with Uzum as Pioneer Director General.

The immediate Past Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communications, further asserted that the timely upgrade of the Directorate of Orientation to a full fledged Bureau, will no doubt enhance rural orientation and consistent information flow from top to bottom especially at the community level; such that people in rural communities are well informed and able to appreciate efforts of government, understand in local languages the policies, programmes and achievement of this administration.

He described the new DG Orientation Bureau as a sound legal mind, a British trained technocrat, brilliant writer and goals oriented administrator, who during his tenure as Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Orientation, gave a good account of himself by sensitising the people on the negative effects of cultism, voters education, youths moral and intellectual capacity building and several other positive activities from government perspectives to shape the future.

"I received with joy in my heart, the appointment of my learned friend and minister in the temple of justice, Barrister Eugene Uzum, as pioneer Director General of the newly created Delta State Bureau of Orientation.

"Uzum, has the know-how, the capacity, foresight and sound mind required to accomplish the Bureau's assigned responsibilities, which is why I commend, once again, His Excellency the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, for his visionary leadership and for rewarding hard work, loyalty, quality service and ingenuity," Oghenesivbe said.