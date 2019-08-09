North East Youths Support Waziri Bulama For APC National Secretary

The North East Solidarity for Bulama, a coalition of APC Youths and Youth Leaders of various APC support Groups from the six States of the North East has called on youths in the north east to support Arch. Waziri Bulama for APC National Secretary position.

A press statement issued yesterday, Thursday by the National Coordinator of the group, Comr. Zanna Bukar Ali after its zonal.meetung held in Gombe. APC Square said the

North East Solidarity For Bulama is a movement formed by APC Youths of the North East region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria solely to canvass support for Arch. Waziri Bulama for the Post of the APC National Secretary.

"The Organization has its tentacles across the six States of the North East. It has its full structure in the North East and is ready to work for APC come 2023."

The group further drew the attention of the APC National Leaders, APC National Stakeholders and the National Working Committee to consider Arch. Waziri Bulama for the position of the APC National Secretary.

The group also urged all APC party Leaders to keenly look into the matter by endorsing Arch Waziri Bulama to be the next National Secretary.

"Because he is the man the Cap fits to work with the National Party Chairman and other APC National Leaders to make the Party more formidable in the near future.

"North East Solidarity for Bulama clearly states it's stand during the Press Conference that their support for Arch. Waziri Bulama is non negotiable".

North East Solidarity for Bulama further showed it's concern towards some problems bedevilling the party in the North East which led to loosing some States to PDP.

"The group has so far put in place some measures by constituting Central Working Committee to survey, start early mobilization and awareness in the 112 Local Government Areas, 1,208 Wards, 13370 Polling units in the North East and a special attention would be given to PDP States in order to contain and regain lost States come 2023.

"North East Solidarity for Bulama pledge it's total support to APC and the candidature of Arch. Waziri Bulama as APC National Secretary and also promised to relentlessly work for the party at grass roots Level".