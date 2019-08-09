Trafficked People Are Never Successful, Delta Government Warns

Intending persons with the intention of leaving Delta state abroad through a third party in the name of schooling or working have been urged to have a rethink as statistics have shown that those trafficked have never lived a successful lives.

Delta state chairman of the taskforce on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Barr. Peter Mrakpor, gave the revelation Thursday during the 2019 World Day Against Trafficking held at the Oshimili south Arcade, Asaba.

Joined with other civil societies groups, Mrakpor led them from Interbua roundabout down the busy Nnebisi road to the Oshimili south Arcade sensitizing youths about the danger of trafficking.

Mrakpor, who is the state Attorney-General, describes the menace trafficking as a clear and present danger that must be tackled.

He emphasized that most people who get trafficked are never successful, stating that, it is like a spirit, so we have a big problem on our hands to solve.

He announced that the sensitization would take the team to 25 local government areas, as they seek to find a solution to the menace.

According to Mrakpor, “We used to think it was only Edo State that was affected by trafficking until NAPTIP cane to us saying that we have they same problem”.

Similarly, the Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Petsons (NAPTIP) Edo/Delta Zonal Command, Mr Nduka Nwawwenne appreciated the initiative of the State government by setting up a task force to fight illicit vices, as Delta is endemic to trafficking.

He emphasized that the war against trafficking must be won in order to protect the good image of the state.

Also, Commissioner of Women Affairs and Community Social Development, Hon Florence Alanta stated that the fight against trafficking is a fight for the future of Delta and Nigeria.

She implored parents to desist from domestic violence and comparison, as such actions unknowingly compels their wards to such illicit acts.

While narrating his sad experience one if the Libya returnees called Obiaze Hilary, from Agbor, said that illegal migration is not an advisable means to travel.

He urged individuals with such a mindset to desist from such, saying that, it ends in hardship and death.