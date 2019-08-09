Delta Police Boss Felicitates With Muslims

The commissioner of police Delta state Command, Adeyinka Adeleke has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls as they celebrate Eid-Kabir.

The CP assured the general public of adequate security, before, during and after the celebrations.

He also noted that the command has already stepped up security in the state through robust deployment of equipment and men to all nooks and crannies of the state.

The CP reiterated the command’s commitment of discharging its statutory mandate of securing lives and properties, maintaining peace and order at all times.

He called on members of the public to furnish the police and other security agencies with vital and useful information that would enable them serve the good people of the state better, while admonishing them to be security conscious and take appropriate measures towards personal protection and their personal effects, not only at home but also in public places such as markets, worship centers, shopping malls, cinema halls and highways.

The Commissioner of police ended by wishing Deltans a happy, fruitful and hitch free Eid-Kabir celebrations