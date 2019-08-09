AHRC Recognizes World's Indigenous People's Day, Friday August 9:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the United Nations, countries around the world and other human rights organizations in recognizing and honoring the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples that falls annually on August 9.

The General Assembly adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples on September 13, 2017, a major milestone with respect to the cooperation and solidarity between indigenous peoples and Member States. The Declaration is the most comprehensive international instrument on the rights of indigenous peoples. It embodies global consensus on the rights of indigenous peoples and establishes a universal framework of minimum standards for their survival, dignity, and well-being. It elaborates on existing human rights standards and fundamental freedoms, as they apply to the specific situation of indigenous peoples.

This year's theme is Indigenous Languages and will focus on the current situation of indigenous languages around the world within the framework of the 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages. The aim is to highlight the critical need to revitalize, preserve, and promote indigenous languages and share good practices through expert/interactive panels and presentation of innovative initiatives on indigenous languages.

The right to education for the world's indigenous people is outlined in article 14 of the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Article 14 is particularly important because it specifically outlines indigenous people's rights to establish and maintain their own educational systems that conform to their own cultures and traditions, as well as their own languages.

"It is important that the global community continues to work in support of the world's indigenous peoples to ensure the preservation of their cultures, systems, and languages," said Imad Hamad, AHRC-USA Executive Director. "AHRC-USA is committed to promoting and advancing the human rights and human dignity of all of the world's peoples, especially the indigenous peoples who continue to face challenges to fully exercising their human rights," added Mr. Hamad.

To learn more about the World's Indigenous Peoples, please visit http://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/IPeoples/Pages/Declaration.aspx

https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/international-day-of-the-worlds-indigenous-peoples/international-day-2019.html