BUA donates 6 solar powered water projects... institutes yearly scholarship scheme for Okpella Community through its BUA Obu Cement Company

OKPELLA, Edo State, Nigeria – As part of its corporate sustainability and social development initiatives, BUA Obu Cement Company, a Cement manufacturing subsidiary of one of Africa’s largest manufacturing conglomerates, BUA Group, has commissioned and donated 6 solar-powered water projects to various communities in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government area of Edo State. In addition, the company also inaugurated a scholarship board that will administer BUA-sponsored scholarships to at least 24 exceptional students, beginning in September 2019.

Speaking on the donations, O’tega Ogra, Group Head for Corporate Communications at BUA Group said that Corporate Social responsibility is more than just a watchword at BUA Group. “These projects have reaffirmed that at BUA Group, CSR is more than just a watchword. It is a social pact and enduring commitment between BUA, the people and communities where we operate to bring about sustainable development. BUA Group and its subsidiaries will continue to adopt responsible business practices whilst contributing positively to the development of host communities by investing in health, education, water & sanitation, and other areas in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Plant Director, BUA Obu Cement Company, Ahmed Idris, while addressing the community leaders said, “It is our intention that these 6 water projects which meet the requirements for reliable, sustainable and clean, potable water will make life easier for the Okpella people. These boreholes spread across Iddo, Imiakuri, Awuyemi, Ogute, Okhuonmunyio and Imiegiele communities will greatly reduce incidences of water-borne diseases as well as bring clean potable water closer to the communities. On the scholarship scheme, Ahmed Idris said, “Beginning from the next academic session in the month of September 2019, BUA Obu Cement Company will sponsor 24 brilliant students from Okpella, picked from different communities, studying various courses in any of the Nigeria Universities or Polytechnics annually. “We are not stopping there; we have also identified a host of other ways from community roads to schools renovations and healthcare support. We shall continue to do our best in that regards to improve lives of the members of our host communities,” he added.

Corporate Social Responsibility: L-R: O'tega Ogra, Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group; Idris Ahmed, Plant Director, BUA (Obu) Cement and Omoruyi Ihianle, Director Solid Minerals (3rd Left) assisting Adegboyega Toyin, Director, Planning, Research and Logistics, Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas during the Commissioning of Six BUA Obu Cement Solar Powered Water Projects across Okpella Communities in Edo State.

In his response, the Chairman of the newly inaugurated BUA Obu Cement scholarship scheme board, made up mostly of people from the host community, High Chief Peter Aronokhale expressed gratitude to BUA Cement for the gesture and pledged the community’s support to the company’s growth. “I am impressed at the mutually beneficial partnership between BUA and the Okpella people. I want to start by saying we are humbled and delighted to be associated with BUA Obu Cement Company. This is the first time a company is doing a project of this nature for our communities”. “I also want to assure you that on our part we are willing and prepared to mobilize the communities in support of the company’s accelerated growth and development. Your success is our success”. Aronokhale said.

BUA Obu Cement Company is a 6million metric tonnes cement-manufacturing complex in the heart of Okpella Community in Edo State Nigeria. The company has in the past embarked upon the renovation of primary schools as well as ensures the provision of highly subsidized electricity to the town.