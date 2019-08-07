Akwa Ibom Flour Hits Market Shelves Tomorrow

In fulfillment of his campaign promise to rapidly industrialize the State, create employment opportunities for the teeming youths and avenues for wealth creation, Governor Udom Emmanuel has hit the bull’s eye.

At exactly 2pm on Thursday, August 8, the first made in Akwa Ibom flour mill will be rolled off the mill into the warm embrace of the people.

Coming on the heels of the recently flagged -off state-owned airline, Ibom Airline, the Flour Mill is another milestone in the industrialization drive of Governor Emmanuel’s second term Completion Agenda.

The 500 metric tons per day capacity flour mill will create over 1000 job opportunities for young people in the state, and is capable of turning Akwa Ibom into a hub in bakery services in the Niger Delta region.

The Kings Flour Mills limited is the biggest flour producers in Europe, and their arrival in Akwa Ibom signals a major achievement of Governor Emmanuel, who had promised to transform the state into an enviable industrial hub in the Gulf of Guinea.