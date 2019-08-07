RevolutionNow: My Unalienable Right To Rebel and Revolt Against Oppression and Tyranny

I hereby declare my inalienable right to rebel and revolt against the continued tyranny and oppression in Nigeria under the Buhari government under whose governance human rights continue to be blatantly trampled upon and denied leaving us no other choice.

Nigeria is a the 99th registered member of the United Nations. Nigeria is thereby bound by and obligated to the principles and rules of the body.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 states, “… it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law…” Read the Declaration of Human Rights: https://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/index.html

TYRANNY, OPPRESSION and FLAUNT of the RULE OF LAW

Nigeria is witnessing tyranny of untold proportions. As many as 1000 Shia minority Muslims were killed and secretly buried in the middle of the night, by president Muhamamdu Buhari in December of 2015 as admitted by the Kaduna state government (See confession: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/201615-kaduna-govt-says-347-shiites-killed-by-nigerian-troops-given-secret-mass-burial.html)

The dead and survivors of that genocidal massacre have since been denied justice and continue to be persecuted by an unrelenting blood-thirsty, foreign-influenced dictatorship. A New York Times detailed documentary provides categorical incriminating evidence directly linked to Muhammadu Buhari, of a latest tyrannical assault on these Nigerian youth victims that transpired in October of last year: Watch horrific cataloguing of the events of the October unprovoked Buhari massacre in Abuja (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6-6wV0agvs).

Massacres and secret midnight burials are the way of the current oppressive government that has lost its legitimacy, as exposed in this PremiumTimes article as reportedly occurred against peaceful Igbo protesting youth, massacred and secretly buried in a military grave: (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/investigationspecial-reports/205176-special-report-onitsha-massacre-pro-biafra-supporters-coordinated-sss-operative.html)

Even Nigeria's brave soldiers have not been excluded from the depraved, ghastly and inhumane practice of secret midnight mass burials as reported by the Wall Street Journal this July. (https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-military-cemetery-conceals-toll-of-islamist-insurgency-in-nigeria-11564565406)

Our inalienable fundamental right to security of life and property as enshrined by charter of the United Nations has been denied us as the Nigerian police has been usurped by the wealthy, with the unleashing of battle-tested, Boko Haram war redeployed brutal soldiers of the army in their stead, who are unable to secure life and property and rather set out to brutalise peaceful Nigerian protesting youth while leaving terrorists and kidnappers to camp freely in our forests and attack our travelers on their journeys daily. Road commuters are no longer safe in Nigeria. Thus we are left no choice.

Corruption has been enshrined with the continued looting the common wealth of the masses, making us die of hunger in droves. Scams like the oil subsidy and an additional secret FOREX subsidy for oil importers and other Nigeria PLC cabal, have been put in place and expanded under this government to ensure the transfer of wealth from the poor to the wealthy cabal. Death from hunger and suicide from frustration is at its peak with university students, our hope for the future killing themselves daily.

The Buhari government continues to protect the corrupt, with indicted looter suspects like Ayo Oke and Babachir Lawal reported to have looted from the poor – victims of Boko Haram terror, left to retain and spend their loot in impunity, protected from justice. On the other hand innocent Nigerians like Dan Halilu, Sowore, Dadiyata, Zakzaky and Zeenat and too many to mention are hurriedly locked up by a berserk government, obsessed with oppressing the poor and weak and protecting the rich and connected. The corrupt are even put at the helm, appointed and confirmed as ministers.

Recent sanctions by the United States highlight the shame and global awareness of the Nigerian failed state where elections are blatantly rigged with military coordinated voter suppression, body bag threats of terror against voters and journalists alike, last minute Judicial subversion and directly sponsored violence. Democracy in Nigeria is no more.

The recent barbaric treatment of protesting Nigerian youth by the state security...or is it inSecurity services, with journalists being trampled upon and dragged on their heads, presents no other titles than persecution of the poor, persecution of minorities, persecution of the non-political class, frank tyranny and denial of the freedom and rights of the people of Nigeria to protest.

The Nigerian government has looted our common wealth, our dignity, our pride, our security, our justice, our freedom and our hope. And now they brazenly attempt to steal our right to protest and revolt.

While the greatest victims are the poor villagers, everyday commuters, our farmers and genuine herders, the poor and uneducated masses have no voice to revolt and rebel, leaving it upon us youth as a patriotic national and civic duty.

“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God” Benjamin Franklin is quoted to have said.

"The greatest Jihad is a word of truth against a Tyrant ruler," Prophet Mohammed of Islam upon who be peace is quoted to have said. (https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/08/10/the-best-form-of-jihad-is-to-tell-a-word-of-truth/). For everything there is a time, the Bible says. A time for peace and a time for war.

Where the government fails, we are left no recourse than that of revolt and rebellion.

I hereby declare my right as a Nigerian citizen to rebel and revolt as a last resort in this failed "democratic" dispensation.

Dr. Issa Perry Brimah, Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031; +1-929-427-5305; @CabalMustGo; @EveryNigerian