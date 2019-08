Photo Report: Fidelity Bank SME FUNDING EVENT

L-R: Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; His Excellency, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Sr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chairman, Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ernest Ebi at the the Fidelity SME Funding event organized by the Bank in Lagos...Wednesday

Founder/President, Beloxxi Industries Ltd, Obi Ezeude; Chairman, Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ernest Ebi; His Excellency, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; at the Fidelity SME Funding event oganised by Fidelity Bank on Wednesday

L-R: Founder/President, Beloxxi Industries Ltd, Obi Ezeude; Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; His Excellency, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at the Fidelity SME Funding event oganised by Fidelity Bank on Wednesday

Excellency, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (center); flanked by Chairman, Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ernest Ebi (right); Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo (left) ; Executive Director, Shared Services & Products, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chijioke Ugochukwu (5th left) ; Founder/ Chief Executive Officer , Beloxxi Industries Ltd, Obi Ezeude (4th left) and small business owners during the Fidelity SME funding event organized by the Bank in Lagos...Wednesday

Founder/President, Beloxxi Industries Ltd, Obi Ezeude; Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; His Excellency, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Chairman, Board of Directors Fidelity Bank Plc, Ernest Ebi at the Fidelity SME Funding event oganised by Fidelity Bank on Wednesday

Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity a Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo welcoming His Excellency, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat to the Fidelity SME Funding event in Lagos organisms by the Bank - Wedny