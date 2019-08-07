COZA: “Police Forced Me To Sign Letter Countering Rape Case – Busola Dakolo

She also recounted how she was handed a document containing allegations of “criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life” to sign.

According to her, the contents of the letter were not levelled against Fatoyinbo but against she and her husband.

“One was holding a gun and the second, a letter. They told me they were from IG’s (inspector general of police) office in Abuja and that I needed to sign this letter and acknowledge it,” Dakolo said.

The incident, she said, occurred after a tinted mini bus followed her while she was driving into her home in Lagos.

“Our culture doesn’t allow speaking of these sorts of things against anointed men of God. They’d rather hide it, and the party that is being victimized tends to live with that self-blame,” she said. “The damage on the survivor is extremely terrible but the society, the church, keeps sweeping things under the carpet.”

Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo, Nigerian singer, had alleged that the pastor raped her in Ilorin when she was a teenager.