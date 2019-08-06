Borno State Government Keys Into Fg Ruga Scheme

Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has said that his government will key into the Federall Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) to reduce and possibly eliminate farmers /herders clash in the state.

The governor who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the Agricultural Resource Team Farm in Konduga on Tuesday said " the Borno state government will key into the Federal Government RUGA scheme with a view to provide our herdsmen land to graze."

He said " I think there is a misconception between some communities and the federal government RUGA scheme . The scheme is to provide a place where farmers and herders will leave in.the same place and graze and farm which will reduced or totally eliminate clashes."

"We have identified six different locations, we considered safe for the pilot scheme in the state.

"The RUGA scheme is as old as history. It is not a new thing. I don't know, why some people' are politicizing it", Zulum said.

Professor Umara added that " we are going to provide them with scurity and other necessary facilities. RUGA settlement will greatly reduced farmers and herders clash".

Earlier, the Chairman Borno State Agricultural Resource Team, Hon. Musa Inuwa Kubo said " we have identified Gambole Cattle Ranch and other game reserves to be used for as Plot RUGA Scheme

" Yesterday we had a meeting with members of Al Haya, Miyeti Allah, directors from ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholders and agreed on the identified areas.", Musa said.