Delta Information Commissioner To Reposition Government Own Media Houses

Delta state Commissoner for Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu said as part of State Government's desire to build a Stronger Delta, the state media outfits would be repositioned to meet modern day realities.

Aniagwu stated this Monday when he paid an inspection visit on the Management and staff of Delta Radio and Television Warri (DRTV) and Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Asaba.

The Commissioner who held a meeting with the management and staff of the stations shortly after the inspections assured that challenges in terms of content, personnel training, obsolete equipments and dilapidated buildings observed, would be addressed in due course.

According to the Commissioner, "there is need for a reorientation of staff to ensure that they key into our drive to re-event our state owned broadcast outfits to compete effectively with other stations.

"My visit today is to have a first hand knowledge of the issues affecting your operations with a view to finding a sustainable solution to the challenges.

"We have identified the challenges facing the stations and we will do our part as a government to rebrand the stations for the benefit of our people who deserve better.

"As state broadcast stations we should be well equipped and positioned to report appropriately the giant strides being recorded by the state government. You know our governor is referred to as the Road Master and Sports Master because of the giant strides he recorded in those sectors, that is what we intend to renact here as the Broadcast Master.

"We will start by changing mind set of our staff because am impressed with the quality of people I met today, adding we need them to tell the world the story of the revolution in terms of infrastructure across the length and breadth of the Delta state", he added.

Acting General Manager DRTV Warri, Pastor Malcolm Oteri and General Manager DBS Asaba, Lady Evelyn Binitie thanked the Commissioner for the visit and assured him of the cooperation of the management and staff of the stations towards the rebranding of the stations.