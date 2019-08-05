RevolutionNow: Lagos Protest Aborted By Police

Protesters Vow To Continue Tomorrow On New Venue

After Police dispersed #RevolutionNow protesters that gathered at Lagos National stadium, they have vowed to continue their peaceful demonstration on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The conveners comprising members of a coalition of different civil society organisations addressed a press conference on Monday.

They claimed that the police fired canisters of tear gas at protesters who gathered peacefully in Surulere area of the state.

They, however, insisted that they would converge on the Freedom Park in Ojota area despite facing resistance from the police on Monday.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters were arrested by the police in a clampdown on the #RevolutionNow gathering.