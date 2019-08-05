Senate President heads to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, on Monday departed Abuja for Saudi Arabia to join millions of Muslim faithful from around the world who are gathered in the Holy Land for this year's Hajj.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, said Dr. Lawan, while in the Holy Land, will seize the opportunity to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan discussing with his Chief of Staff, Babagana Aji (right), at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday, 5th August, 2019, on his way to Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj.

He will also pray for the success of the ninth National Assembly, now on annual recess, as the lawmakers engage themselves in Legislative activities for the betterment and advancement of the country.

Dr. Lawan is expected back home as soon as the Hajj rites are over.

Signed:

Ola Awoniyi

Special Adviser on Media to the President of the Senate

Monday, 5TH August, 2019



