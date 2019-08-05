Gunshots as security agents disperse protesters in Lagos

Policeman and Soldiers on Monday dispersed members of the #RevolutionNow movement who converged at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The protest was called by Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 General Election, and publisher of the online medium, Sahara Reporters.

He described the move as a protest against bad governance in the country.

Sowore was on Saturday arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at his home.

The DSS had said that Sowore was arrested “for threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country.”

The protesters arrived at the Lagos stadium around 7 am on Monday, for the kick-off of the protest met a detachment of policemen at the entrance of the stadium.

Some soldiers later joined the policemen.

The protesters, however, started chanting calling for the release of Omoyele Sowore

Shortly after, policemen fired teargas and shot into the air to disperse the protesters.

Details soon…