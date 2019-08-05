TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News

Kaduna Court Grants Ibraheem El-Zakzaky leave to go to India for medical treatment.

By The Nigerian Voice

High Court on Monday granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky leave to go to India for medical treatment.

Police had early tightened security in the Kaduna metropolis ahead of the hearing of the bail application of the IMN leader and his wife, Zeenat.

Our correspondent reports that Ahmadu Bello Way was devoid of activities as El-Zakzaky is expected to appear in court.

Security agents had warned against any protests by anyone or group of persons on account of the Islamic cleric leader’s court appearance.

They also encouraged residents to go about their daily activities peacefully.


