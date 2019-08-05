Miyetti Allah Leader Killed By Unknown Gunmen

Gunmen have killed the Adamawa Southern Senatorial Zone Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’idu Kolaku.

The development was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of MACBAN in the state, Muhammad Jika Buba, who spoke with newsmen.

The gunmen were said to have attacked Kolaku in his residence in Mayo-Belwa, headquarters of Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area, on Saturday.

The MACBAN leader was described as one of those in the forefront of the battle against criminal elements in the State, especially the Southern Zone.

Buba said Kolaku had been under the surveillance of the killers as they had repeatedly threatened him on the phone.

The spokesman, Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Yahaya, confirmed the development.

Yahaya said Kolaku was killed in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the state command’s anti-homicide squad had been deployed to investigate the killing.