Police Ban Street Begging in Borno, Establishes Mobile Court for Violators

Borno State Police Command havs banned street begging in Maiduguri, the state capital. It also established a mobile court to prosecute violators.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Borno State Command, (PPRO) ASP Usman Usmobik Sadiq in a press statement on Saturday in Maiduguri warned street beggars within the capital city to stop “forthwith or face the wrath of the law.”

“The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the public especially beggars and idle youths who solicit for money on the road, that a mobile court has been established by the Borno State government to prosecute anyone caught in the act of street begging and sundry vices within the metropolis especially at roundabouts and traffic light stands,".

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police has warned those involved in the “brazen acts of public nuisance” which contravened the relevant provisions of the penal code and other extant laws of Borno State, to desist from such acts or face prosecution.

It further stated that the ban on street begging takes effect from Monday 6th August, adding that any person or persons found engaging in the act will be “arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

The police said they would not fold their arms and allow “unscrupulous elements” to jeopardise the relative peace and security experienced in the state.

The statement alao warned parents and guardians to monitor and control their children or “face the anger of law.”

The police command further explained that the decision to ban street begging was taken following the empowerment scheme of N30, 000 to each of unemployed youths launched last week by Borno State government.