Shehu of Borno Condoles 60 Victims of Badu Village BHTs Attack, UrgesPeople to Pray for Peace

The Shehu of Borno, His Eminence, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai lbn Umar El Kanemi has condoled with the families of the 60 villagers killed by Boko haram insurgents last week in Badu Village of Nganzai LGC of Borno State Saturday.

During the condolence visit, the royal father appealed to the people to consider what happened as a destiny and pray for peace to return to the State while donating N200,000 cash to the families of the victims.

He also urged the villagers to continue to pray for quick return of peace while advising them to be calm and go about their normal business.

The royal father further assured the villagers that the State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Nigerian military are on top of the security situation in the state and north east to bring to an end the Insurgency.

Garbai called on the people to continue to be patient and law abiding while urging them to report to the nearest law enforcement agents any suspicious movement in their area by giving Secuirty agents useful information on any suspicious element in their midst.

He however proceeded to Monguno town of Monguno LGC where he was received by a mammoth crowd and urged the displaced people of Abadan, Marte, Kukawa and Monguno who are residing in different IDPs camps in Monguno town to be prayerful.

The traditional ruler further assured them of adequate security in the area by the military and vigilante groups while promising them that he will inform the governor and president of their challenges and prayed for continuous peace in the northern part of Borno state and region.

The Chairman, Marte LGC, Alhaji Ali Shettima Marte briefed the Shehu of Borno on some major challenges of the IDPs in the area and appealed to him to convey their problems to the state and president for intervention.

He thanked the royal father for his concern, visit and fatherly advice while assuring him of their continuous prayers and obedient to constituted authorities despite their challenges.

Earlier, the LGC Chairman has distributed vehicles to the vigilante groups in area to boost daily surveillance against Boko haram insurgents and relief materials to IDPs to cushion their hardships and sufferings, particularly, to the displaced people of Marte LGA at the IDPs camps in Monguno and Maiduguri.

The traditional ruler was accompanied on the Northern Borno tour by the Borno State House of Assembly members from the north, LGC Chairmen, party executives and chieftains as well as top government officials both serving and retirees from northern Borno.