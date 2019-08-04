Police arrest notorious cultist in Ogun

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested notorious cultist, Biodun Adelokun who is a member of Aiye confraternity.

The suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Ogijo division who are on routine patrol with the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Muhammed Baba.

The team accosted three men on Bajaj motorcycle with registration number KJA 778 QH at Fakale road ogijo but on sighting the policemen, the three men took to their heels but were hotly chased by the policemen.

The officers succeeded in arresting one of them with a bag. When the bag was searched, a locally made cut to size pistol, a live cartridge, an axe and assorted charms were recovered in it.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed being a member of the dreaded Aiye cult group and the chief executioner of his group.

The Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect confessed that he was on his way with two others to eliminate a member of another cult group who has been earmarked for execution by his own group.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered for a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang as well as thorough investigation of the case.