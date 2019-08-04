Man bags 15 years for stealing students properties

Magistrate Owolawi of the Ile-Ife Magistrate Court in Osun State has sentenced a 23-year-old man, Wilson Odionye to 15 years imprisonment for stealing properties of students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Wilson was arrested by the security unit of the university and handed over to the "A" Division of the Osun State Police Command in Ife.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju said students who were sitting for examination dropped their belongings outside the exam hall and the man stole some of the items.

Wilson claimed that he was a student of OAU and that he was rusticated for committing an offence. The University Security team said during interrogation, Wilson confirmed that he belongs to a seven-man syndicate that specialised in coming to OAU to steal students' valuables.

Wilson was arraigned in court for stealing a Tecno Canon X phone valued N50,000:00 and one Tecno 66 phone valued N8,000:00, a Tecno Pop phone valued N38,000:00, Tecno phone valued N5,000:00, a phone charger valued N3,000:00 and the cash of N5,000:00 from students' bags.