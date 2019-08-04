How I escaped from Fulani herdsmen: RCCG pastor Chidimma

The only female among the five persons kidnapped in Ogbere area of Ijebu -Ode last Thursday , Mrs . Ibelegbo Chidimma , has narrated how she escaped from their kidnappers.

Chidimma , a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God , was kidnapped alongside four others ( all male ) on Thursday around the J 3 forest on Ogbere Road , in Ijebu- East Local Government Area of the state .

She said she was travelling from Asaba , Delta State , in the same commercial vehicle with other passengers when their vehicle was stopped in Ogbere by people she described as Fulani herdsmen and marched into the forest alongside four other travellers .

The RCCG had erroneously stated that all the five victims were its pastors.

Chidimma was the first person to escape from the kidnappers' den in the early hours of Saturday , while the remaining four victims also regained their freedom unhurt , the Ogun State Police Command said.

According to a pastor with the RCCG who refused to be named because she was not authorised to talk with the Press , Chidimma shared her testimony with fellow worshipers at the RCCG 's ongoing Ministers' Conference in Redemption Camp on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway .

The minister 's conference holds ahead of the annual Holy Ghost Conference scheduled to commence on Monday .

Our source said Chidimma narrated that immediately after their abduction , the herdsmen marched all the victims into the thick forest and that they all walked for hours , with the herdsmen guarding the victims .

“ Almost immediately we reached what appeared to be the camp of our kidnappers, they all fell asleep. Same with the other victims . But I kept awake .

“ When I saw how deep everyone was snoring , I braved the odds and made a bid for my escape.

“ I walked for about three hours , non -stop , until I made it to the road , where I saw an Okada ( commercial motorcycle ) operator.

“ I explained my predicament to him , and he volunteered to help me to a Police checkpoint not far from where I had emerged from the forest .

“ The policemen took me to the Ogun State Police Command, where I provided useful information that led to the rescue of the four remaining victims ,” Chidimma was quoted to have told the Church gathering .

The RCCG General Overseer , Pastor Enoch Adeboye , early on Friday had announced the abduction of five persons he had referred to as pastors of the church , and had called for prayers for their deliverance .

However, during the evening session of the Ministers ' Conference that same Friday , Adeboye said investigation revealed that only one of the five kidnap victims was RCCG pastor , noting that the other four are not church members .

He asked the National Prayer Coordinator of the church , Pastor Peter Olawale , to lead the congregation in prayers for God to rescue all the victims from the kidnappers' den .

Olawale , who is also the Special Assistant to the GO on Prayers , thereafter led the worshippers in fervent prayers .

The Police gave the names of the rescued persons as Chidioze Eluwa , Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe , Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibelegbo Chidimma .

According to the Police , the abductors emerged from the forest and forcefully stopped a commercial vehicle with the number plate KW 230 XA belonging to Abia Line Transport Company and took the passengers into the forest .

In a statement released to the Press , the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Mr . Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Commissioner of Police , Bashir Makama, led the rescue team

